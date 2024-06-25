Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Jun 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.85 and closed at ₹23.84 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.1, while the low was ₹23.65. The market capitalization stands at ₹75,041.39 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, and the low is ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 21,979,741 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 28.13% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 111 mn & BSE volume was 21 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.1 & ₹23.65 yesterday to end at ₹23.84. The stock may have breached crucial resistance levels, potentially leading to further price increases in the future.