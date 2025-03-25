Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹17.29 and closed slightly lower at ₹17.18. The stock reached a high of ₹17.54 and a low of ₹17.24 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹54,648.05 crore, the bank's shares showed significant activity, with a BSE volume of 13,888,727 shares traded. Over the past year, Yes Bank has experienced a high of ₹28.50 and a low of ₹16.02.
Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 82 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹17.54 & ₹17.24 yesterday to end at ₹17.43. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.