Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Wall Street Journal at flat 1500 offSubscribe@3499

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 25 Mar 2025

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:15 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 25 Mar 2025, by 1.46 %. The stock closed at 17.18 per share. The stock is currently trading at 17.43 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 17.29 and closed slightly lower at 17.18. The stock reached a high of 17.54 and a low of 17.24 during the day. With a market capitalization of 54,648.05 crore, the bank's shares showed significant activity, with a BSE volume of 13,888,727 shares traded. Over the past year, Yes Bank has experienced a high of 28.50 and a low of 16.02.

Disclaimer - This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

25 Mar 2025, 08:15 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 96 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 93161 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 3.42% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 82 mn & BSE volume was 13 mn.

25 Mar 2025, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹17.18 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 17.54 & 17.24 yesterday to end at 17.43. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.