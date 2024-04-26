Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Apr 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock closed at ₹25.47 on the last trading day with an open price of ₹25.41. The high for the day was ₹26.30, and the low was ₹25.29. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,009.18 crore. The stock's 52-week high was ₹32.81, and the low was ₹14.10. The BSE trading volume for the day was 30,818,520 shares.
The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.39% and is currently trading at ₹26.06. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 67.42% to reach ₹26.06. In comparison, the Nifty index rose by 27.02% to 22570.35 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|8.58%
|3 Months
|-0.68%
|6 Months
|63.21%
|YTD
|20.98%
|1 Year
|67.42%
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.42
|Support 1
|25.37
|Resistance 2
|26.88
|Support 2
|24.78
|Resistance 3
|27.47
|Support 3
|24.32
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 35.48% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|4
The trading volume yesterday was 16.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 173 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹26.3 & ₹25.29 yesterday to end at ₹25.47. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
