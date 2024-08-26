Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹24.41 and closed slightly lower at ₹24.39. The stock reached a high of ₹24.56 and a low of ₹24.41. The market capitalization stood at ₹76,730.19 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹14.1. The BSE volume was 1,294,368 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 24.28 and 24.18 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 24.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 24.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.26
|Support 1
|24.15
|Resistance 2
|24.32
|Support 2
|24.1
|Resistance 3
|24.37
|Support 3
|24.04
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's stock experienced a low of ₹24.15 and reached a high of ₹24.56.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.71% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, the trading volume of Yes Bank had decreased by 42.71% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹24.21, down by 0.74%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 24.37 and 24.22 in the past hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 24.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 24.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.28
|Support 1
|24.18
|Resistance 2
|24.34
|Support 2
|24.14
|Resistance 3
|24.38
|Support 3
|24.08
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|24.48
|10 Days
|24.31
|20 Days
|24.58
|50 Days
|24.63
|100 Days
|24.19
|300 Days
|23.46
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹24.24, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹24.39
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹24.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹24.23 and ₹24.71 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹24.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.71 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -50.21% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume is 50.21% lower compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at ₹24.25, down by 0.57%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price movement. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank reached a high of 24.41 and a low of 24.26 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 24.31 (Support level 1), indicating a possible bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 24.21 and 24.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.37
|Support 1
|24.22
|Resistance 2
|24.46
|Support 2
|24.16
|Resistance 3
|24.52
|Support 3
|24.07
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹24.3, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹24.39
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at ₹24.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹24.23 and ₹24.71 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹24.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.71 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank's share price has dropped by 0.25% today, trading at ₹24.33, mirroring the performance of its peers. Other banks like Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.61% and 0.65%, respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|CANARA BANK
|111.7
|-0.45
|-0.4
|129.35
|63.88
|20263.83
|Union Bank Of India
|124.85
|-2.35
|-1.85
|172.45
|84.85
|95305.62
|Yes Bank
|24.33
|-0.06
|-0.25
|32.81
|14.1
|69992.26
|Indian Bank
|548.3
|-0.2
|-0.04
|626.35
|374.5
|73853.82
|UCO Bank
|51.6
|-0.25
|-0.48
|70.66
|30.35
|61692.74
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 31.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.70% lower than yesterday
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the trading volume of Yes Bank had decreased by 54.70% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at ₹24.36, a decline of 0.12%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might suggest a potential further decline in prices.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.56 & ₹24.41 yesterday to end at ₹24.48. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.