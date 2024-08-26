Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe
Save BIG. Mint+The Economist at ₹3999Claim Now!

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Shares Dip Amid Market Downturn

LIVE UPDATES
5 min read . 01:36 PM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 26 Aug 2024, by -0.62 %. The stock closed at 24.39 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.24 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 24.41 and closed slightly lower at 24.39. The stock reached a high of 24.56 and a low of 24.41. The market capitalization stood at 76,730.19 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 32.81 and a low of 14.1. The BSE volume was 1,294,368 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Aug 2024, 01:36 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has been moving between 24.28 and 24.18 over the past hour. Traders might consider range-bound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support level of 24.18 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 24.28.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.26Support 124.15
Resistance 224.32Support 224.1
Resistance 324.37Support 324.04
26 Aug 2024, 01:03 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Today, Yes Bank's stock experienced a low of 24.15 and reached a high of 24.56.

26 Aug 2024, 12:49 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 12 AM is -42.71% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: By 12 PM, the trading volume of Yes Bank had decreased by 42.71% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 24.21, down by 0.74%. Trading volume, along with price, is a crucial indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume could signal further price declines.

26 Aug 2024, 12:37 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock price has moved between 24.37 and 24.22 in the past hour. Traders might consider using rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support level of 24.22 and selling near the hourly resistance level of 24.37.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.28Support 124.18
Resistance 224.34Support 224.14
Resistance 324.38Support 324.08
26 Aug 2024, 12:21 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days24.48
10 Days24.31
20 Days24.58
50 Days24.63
100 Days24.19
300 Days23.46
26 Aug 2024, 12:20 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bearish and long term trend is Bullish

26 Aug 2024, 12:12 PM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹24.24, down -0.62% from yesterday's ₹24.39

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 24.24 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.23 and 24.71 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.71 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:49 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Volume traded till 11 AM is -50.21% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: As of 11 AM, Yes Bank's trading volume is 50.21% lower compared to yesterday, while the stock price is at 24.25, down by 0.57%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator to analyze trends alongside price movement. An increase in price accompanied by higher volume suggests a sustainable upward trend, whereas a decrease in price with higher volume could indicate a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 11:38 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank reached a high of 24.41 and a low of 24.26 in the previous trading hour. In the last hour, the stock price fell below the hourly support level of 24.31 (Support level 1), indicating a possible bearish trend. Traders may consider reducing long positions and monitoring additional support levels at 24.21 and 24.12.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.37Support 124.22
Resistance 224.46Support 224.16
Resistance 324.52Support 324.07
26 Aug 2024, 11:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank trading at ₹24.3, down -0.37% from yesterday's ₹24.39

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank share price is at 24.3 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.23 and 24.71 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.23 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.71 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Aug 2024, 11:10 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Stock Peers

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank's share price has dropped by 0.25% today, trading at 24.33, mirroring the performance of its peers. Other banks like Canara Bank, Union Bank of India, Indian Bank, and UCO Bank are also experiencing declines. Meanwhile, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex have decreased by 0.61% and 0.65%, respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
CANARA BANK111.7-0.45-0.4129.3563.8820263.83
Union Bank Of India124.85-2.35-1.85172.4584.8595305.62
Yes Bank24.33-0.06-0.2532.8114.169992.26
Indian Bank548.3-0.2-0.04626.35374.573853.82
UCO Bank51.6-0.25-0.4870.6630.3561692.74
26 Aug 2024, 11:00 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 31.18% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2223
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell7776
26 Aug 2024, 10:46 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Volume traded till 10 AM is -54.70% lower than yesterday

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: By 10 AM, the trading volume of Yes Bank had decreased by 54.70% compared to the previous day, with the stock price at 24.36, a decline of 0.12%. Trading volume is a crucial indicator alongside price for analyzing market trends. A positive price movement with higher volume typically indicates a sustainable upward trend, while a negative price movement with higher volume might suggest a potential further decline in prices.

26 Aug 2024, 09:26 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.39 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.56 & 24.41 yesterday to end at 24.48. Although the intensity of the bullish trend has diminished, investors are advised to await a bearish short-term trend for confirmed reversal.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.