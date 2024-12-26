Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.93 and closed slightly lower at ₹19.92. The stock reached a high of ₹19.98 and a low of ₹19.75 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹62,074.7 crore, the stock's 52-week high stands at ₹32.81, while the 52-week low is ₹19.05. The BSE recorded a volume of 6,156,773 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.94
|Support 1
|19.7
|Resistance 2
|20.09
|Support 2
|19.61
|Resistance 3
|20.18
|Support 3
|19.46
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 14.14% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 53.79% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 44 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.98 & ₹19.75 yesterday to end at ₹19.8. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend