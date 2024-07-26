Explore
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

2 min read . Updated: 26 Jul 2024, 09:36 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 26 Jul 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 24.62 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.8 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price showed a slight increase on the last trading day, opening at 24.56 and closing at 24.91. The high for the day was 24.78, and the low was 24.41. The market capitalization stood at 77,157.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume was recorded at 17,178,155 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Jul 2024, 09:36:08 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹24.8, up 0.73% from yesterday's ₹24.62

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 24.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 24.45 and 24.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 24.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

26 Jul 2024, 09:20:26 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at 24.68. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have gained 44.82% to reach 24.68, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.39%
3 Months-11.88%
6 Months-0.93%
YTD14.78%
1 Year44.82%
26 Jul 2024, 08:47:46 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.81Support 124.45
Resistance 224.97Support 224.25
Resistance 325.17Support 324.09
26 Jul 2024, 08:32:15 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 31.97% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell7666
26 Jul 2024, 08:18:47 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 123 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 313263 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 106 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.

26 Jul 2024, 08:00:07 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.78 & 24.41 yesterday to end at 24.62. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.

