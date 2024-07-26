Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Surges in Positive Trading Session

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price showed a slight increase on the last trading day, opening at ₹24.56 and closing at ₹24.91. The high for the day was ₹24.78, and the low was ₹24.41. The market capitalization stood at ₹77,157.47 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume was recorded at 17,178,155 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹24.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹24.45 and ₹24.81 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹24.45 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.81 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.24% and is currently trading at ₹24.68. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have gained 44.82% to reach ₹24.68, while the Nifty index has risen by 24.01% to 24406.10 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.39%
|3 Months
|-11.88%
|6 Months
|-0.93%
|YTD
|14.78%
|1 Year
|44.82%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.81
|Support 1
|24.45
|Resistance 2
|24.97
|Support 2
|24.25
|Resistance 3
|25.17
|Support 3
|24.09
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 31.97% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 123 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 313263 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 60.43% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 106 mn & BSE volume was 17 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.91 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.78 & ₹24.41 yesterday to end at ₹24.62. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.