Active Stocks
Fri Mar 22 2024 15:59:03
  1. Infosys share price
  2. 1,508.85 -2.98%
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 151.95 1.27%
  1. Bharti Airtel share price
  2. 1,237.85 1.31%
  1. Power Grid Corporation Of India share price
  2. 275.70 0.71%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 428.45 1.71%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

1 min read . Updated: 26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 26 Mar 2024, by 2.14 %. The stock closed at 23.41 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.91 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today
Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.4 and closed slightly higher at 23.41 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 24.2, while the low was 23.23. The market capitalization stood at 68,784.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36,372,949 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

26 Mar 2024, 08:01:47 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.41 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Yes Bank on BSE had a volume of 36,372,949 shares with a closing price of 23.41.

