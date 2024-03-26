Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 26 Mar 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.4 and closed slightly higher at ₹23.41 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.2, while the low was ₹23.23. The market capitalization stood at ₹68,784.01 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1, respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 36,372,949 shares traded.
26 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST
