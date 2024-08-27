Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹24.41 and closed slightly lower at ₹24.39. The stock reached a high of ₹24.56 and a low of ₹24.01. The bank's market capitalization stood at ₹75,476.42 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has fluctuated between a high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹14.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 11,677,935 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price has increased by 0.42% and is currently trading at ₹24.18. Over the past year, Yes Bank's share price has surged by 42.91% to ₹24.18. In comparison, the Nifty index has risen by 29.55% to 25,010.60 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-1.51%
|3 Months
|-3.6%
|6 Months
|-4.63%
|YTD
|12.26%
|1 Year
|42.91%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.4
|Support 1
|23.89
|Resistance 2
|24.72
|Support 2
|23.7
|Resistance 3
|24.91
|Support 3
|23.38
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.44% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 52.73% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 84 mn & BSE volume was 11 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.56 & ₹24.01 yesterday to end at ₹24.08. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.