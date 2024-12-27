Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.86 and closed slightly lower at ₹19.80. The stock reached a high of ₹19.95 and a low of ₹19.72 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹62,074.7 crore, the bank's shares saw a trading volume of 7,474,837 on the BSE. The stock's 52-week high stands at ₹32.81, while the 52-week low is ₹19.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.25%, currently trading at ₹19.86. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 5.49%, also settling at ₹19.86. In contrast, the Nifty index experienced a growth of 10.77%, reaching 23,750.20 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-3.98%
|3 Months
|-4.76%
|6 Months
|-15.78%
|YTD
|-7.69%
|1 Year
|-5.49%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.92
|Support 1
|19.69
|Resistance 2
|20.05
|Support 2
|19.59
|Resistance 3
|20.15
|Support 3
|19.46
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 14.18% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 63 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 108620 k
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 41.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 55 mn & BSE volume was 7 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹19.8 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.95 & ₹19.72 yesterday to end at ₹19.81. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend