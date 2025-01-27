Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹18.48, showing no change. The stock reached a high of ₹18.63 and a low of ₹18.14 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹57,187.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied significantly, with a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 9,525,366 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 12.33% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.63 & ₹18.14 yesterday to end at ₹18.25. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.