Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:30 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 27 Jan 2025, by -1.24 %. The stock closed at 18.48 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.25 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 18.48, showing no change. The stock reached a high of 18.63 and a low of 18.14 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 57,187.63 crore. Over the past year, the stock's performance has varied significantly, with a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 9,525,366 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jan 2025, 08:30 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.0, 12.33% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
27 Jan 2025, 08:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 69 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 96169 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 27.33% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 60 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.

27 Jan 2025, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.48 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 18.63 & 18.14 yesterday to end at 18.25. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

