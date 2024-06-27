Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Fall as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price remained constant at ₹24.02 from open to close on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹24.24, while the low was ₹23.73. The market capitalization stands at ₹74,602.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹32.81, and the 52-week low is ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 10,344,741 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹23.81
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹23.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹23.66 and ₹24.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹23.66 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at ₹23.84. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 48.22% to reach ₹23.84, while the Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.08%
|3 Months
|-4.65%
|6 Months
|13.56%
|YTD
|10.91%
|1 Year
|48.22%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.12
|Support 1
|23.66
|Resistance 2
|24.4
|Support 2
|23.48
|Resistance 3
|24.58
|Support 3
|23.2
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 29.65% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 138 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 179362 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 128 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.24 & ₹23.73 yesterday to end at ₹24.02. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.