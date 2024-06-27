Explore
Active Stocks
Thu Jun 27 2024 09:28:56
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 174.20 0.96%
  1. ICICI Bank share price
  2. 1,213.20 -0.41%
  1. NTPC share price
  2. 368.40 0.95%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 842.65 -0.28%
  1. Axis Bank share price
  2. 1,284.05 -0.14%
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Fall as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish
BackBack
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stocks Fall as Market Sentiment Turns Bearish

2 min read . Updated: 27 Jun 2024, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 27 Jun 2024, by -0.04 %. The stock closed at 23.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.8 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live UpdatesPremium
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price remained constant at 24.02 from open to close on the last trading day. The high for the day was 24.24, while the low was 23.73. The market capitalization stands at 74,602.74 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 32.81, and the 52-week low is 14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 10,344,741 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Jun 2024, 09:31:26 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹23.8, down -0.04% from yesterday's ₹23.81

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 23.8 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 23.66 and 24.12 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 23.66 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 24.12 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

27 Jun 2024, 09:19:13 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.13% and is currently trading at 23.84. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 48.22% to reach 23.84, while the Nifty has risen by 27.70% to 23868.80 in the same period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.08%
3 Months-4.65%
6 Months13.56%
YTD10.91%
1 Year48.22%
27 Jun 2024, 08:45:34 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.12Support 123.66
Resistance 224.4Support 223.48
Resistance 324.58Support 323.2
27 Jun 2024, 08:33:24 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 29.65% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
27 Jun 2024, 08:19:18 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 138 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 179362 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 22.7% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 128 mn & BSE volume was 10 mn.

27 Jun 2024, 08:01:44 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.02 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Moderately Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.24 & 23.73 yesterday to end at 24.02. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.

Recommended For You
GENIE RECOMMENDS

Get the best recommendations on Stocks, Mutual Funds and more based on your Risk profile!

Let’s get started

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue