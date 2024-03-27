Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹23.13, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹23.91 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹24.13 and the low was ₹23.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹67,689.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81 and the 52-week low was ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 31,476,133 shares traded.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank closed today at ₹23.13, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹23.54
Yes Bank stock closed at ₹23.13 today, which is a decrease of 1.74% from yesterday's closing price of ₹23.54. The net change is -0.41.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|564.55
|-7.25
|-1.27
|606.0
|272.55
|102416.72
|IDBI Bank
|79.61
|-0.82
|-1.02
|98.7
|42.88
|85599.87
|Yes Bank
|23.13
|-0.41
|-1.74
|32.81
|14.1
|66509.8
|Indian Bank
|501.75
|-9.7
|-1.9
|573.45
|262.25
|62490.01
|Bank Of India
|132.2
|-1.3
|-0.97
|156.35
|67.0
|54264.7
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.01 and a high of ₹23.74 on the current day.
Yes Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Yes Bank Ltd stock has had a 52-week low of 14.70 and a 52-week high of 32.85. This data indicates a significant range of fluctuation in the stock's price over the past year.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.01, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹23.54
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.01 with a percent change of -2.25 and a net change of -0.53. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|567.55
|-4.25
|-0.74
|606.0
|272.55
|102960.96
|IDBI Bank
|80.1
|-0.33
|-0.41
|98.7
|42.88
|86126.74
|Yes Bank
|23.18
|-0.36
|-1.53
|32.81
|14.1
|66653.57
|Indian Bank
|505.2
|-6.25
|-1.22
|573.45
|262.25
|62919.69
|Bank Of India
|133.15
|-0.35
|-0.26
|156.35
|67.0
|54654.66
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.22, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹23.54
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.22, experiencing a percent change of -1.36% and a net change of -0.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
The stock price of Yes Bank reached a low of ₹23.22 and a high of ₹23.74 on the current day.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.34, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹23.54
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.34 with a percent change of -0.85% and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|23.35
|10 Days
|23.15
|20 Days
|23.90
|50 Days
|25.21
|100 Days
|22.79
|300 Days
|19.84
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.3 and a high of ₹23.74 on the current day.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.34, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹23.54
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.34, with a net change of -0.2 and a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|570.1
|-1.7
|-0.3
|606.0
|272.55
|103423.57
|IDBI Bank
|79.99
|-0.44
|-0.55
|98.7
|42.88
|86008.47
|Yes Bank
|23.32
|-0.22
|-0.93
|32.81
|14.1
|67056.14
|Indian Bank
|517.65
|6.2
|1.21
|573.45
|262.25
|64470.26
|Bank Of India
|134.1
|0.6
|0.45
|156.35
|67.0
|55044.61
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.33, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹23.54
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.33, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Yes Bank stock had a low price of ₹23.31 and a high price of ₹23.74.
Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.34, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹23.54
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.34 with a net change of -0.2 and a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|571.0
|-0.8
|-0.14
|606.0
|272.55
|103586.84
|IDBI Bank
|79.75
|-0.68
|-0.85
|98.7
|42.88
|85750.41
|Yes Bank
|23.32
|-0.22
|-0.93
|32.81
|14.1
|67056.14
|Indian Bank
|514.55
|3.1
|0.61
|573.45
|262.25
|64084.17
|Bank Of India
|134.4
|0.9
|0.67
|156.35
|67.0
|55167.75
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between ₹23.36 as the low and ₹23.74 as the high on the current day.
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.41, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹23.54
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.41, experiencing a decrease of 0.55% or a net change of -0.13.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Canara Bank
|570.25
|-1.55
|-0.27
|606.0
|272.55
|103450.78
|IDBI Bank
|80.8
|0.37
|0.46
|98.7
|42.88
|86879.41
|Yes Bank
|23.49
|-0.05
|-0.21
|32.81
|14.1
|67544.97
|Indian Bank
|514.5
|3.05
|0.6
|573.45
|262.25
|64077.95
|Bank Of India
|134.2
|0.7
|0.52
|156.35
|67.0
|55085.65
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.48, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹23.54
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.48 with a percent change of -0.25% and a net change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹23.46 and the high price reached was ₹23.74.
Yes Bank Live Updates
Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.52, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹23.54
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.52 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.43%
|3 Months
|10.65%
|6 Months
|35.73%
|YTD
|9.79%
|1 Year
|56.48%
Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.54, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹23.91
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.54, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.91 on last trading day
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 31,476,133 shares with a closing price of ₹23.91.
