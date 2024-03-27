Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 23.13, down -1.74% from yesterday's 23.54

10 min read . 27 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 27 Mar 2024, by -1.74 %. The stock closed at 23.54 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.13 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at 23.91 on the last day. The high for the day was 24.13 and the low was 23.45. The market capitalization stood at 67,689.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was 32.81 and the 52-week low was 14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 31,476,133 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

27 Mar 2024, 06:30 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank closed today at ₹23.13, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock closed at 23.13 today, which is a decrease of 1.74% from yesterday's closing price of 23.54. The net change is -0.41.

27 Mar 2024, 06:18 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank564.55-7.25-1.27606.0272.55102416.72
IDBI Bank79.61-0.82-1.0298.742.8885599.87
Yes Bank23.13-0.41-1.7432.8114.166509.8
Indian Bank501.75-9.7-1.9573.45262.2562490.01
Bank Of India132.2-1.3-0.97156.3567.054264.7
27 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock reached a low of 23.01 and a high of 23.74 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 03:18 PM IST Yes Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Yes Bank Ltd stock has had a 52-week low of 14.70 and a 52-week high of 32.85. This data indicates a significant range of fluctuation in the stock's price over the past year.

27 Mar 2024, 03:02 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.01, down -2.25% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.01 with a percent change of -2.25 and a net change of -0.53. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 02:31 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank567.55-4.25-0.74606.0272.55102960.96
IDBI Bank80.1-0.33-0.4198.742.8886126.74
Yes Bank23.18-0.36-1.5332.8114.166653.57
Indian Bank505.2-6.25-1.22573.45262.2562919.69
Bank Of India133.15-0.35-0.26156.3567.054654.66
27 Mar 2024, 02:23 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.22, down -1.36% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.22, experiencing a percent change of -1.36% and a net change of -0.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.

27 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The stock price of Yes Bank reached a low of 23.22 and a high of 23.74 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.34, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.34 with a percent change of -0.85% and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish

27 Mar 2024, 01:33 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days23.35
10 Days23.15
20 Days23.90
50 Days25.21
100 Days22.79
300 Days19.84
27 Mar 2024, 01:13 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock reached a low of 23.3 and a high of 23.74 on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.34, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.34, with a net change of -0.2 and a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:52 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank570.1-1.7-0.3606.0272.55103423.57
IDBI Bank79.99-0.44-0.5598.742.8886008.47
Yes Bank23.32-0.22-0.9332.8114.167056.14
Indian Bank517.656.21.21573.45262.2564470.26
Bank Of India134.10.60.45156.3567.055044.61
27 Mar 2024, 12:23 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.33, down -0.89% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.33, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 12:11 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Yes Bank stock had a low price of 23.31 and a high price of 23.74.

27 Mar 2024, 11:52 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold3344
Sell3323
Strong Sell6665
27 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.34, down -0.85% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.34 with a net change of -0.2 and a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 11:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank571.0-0.8-0.14606.0272.55103586.84
IDBI Bank79.75-0.68-0.8598.742.8885750.41
Yes Bank23.32-0.22-0.9332.8114.167056.14
Indian Bank514.553.10.61573.45262.2564084.17
Bank Of India134.40.90.67156.3567.055167.75
27 Mar 2024, 11:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between 23.36 as the low and 23.74 as the high on the current day.

27 Mar 2024, 11:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.41, down -0.55% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.41, experiencing a decrease of 0.55% or a net change of -0.13.

27 Mar 2024, 10:31 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Canara Bank570.25-1.55-0.27606.0272.55103450.78
IDBI Bank80.80.370.4698.742.8886879.41
Yes Bank23.49-0.05-0.2132.8114.167544.97
Indian Bank514.53.050.6573.45262.2564077.95
Bank Of India134.20.70.52156.3567.055085.65
27 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.48, down -0.25% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.48 with a percent change of -0.25% and a net change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 10:10 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was 23.46 and the high price reached was 23.74.

27 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

27 Mar 2024, 09:40 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.52, down -0.08% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.52 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 09:32 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.43%
3 Months10.65%
6 Months35.73%
YTD9.79%
1 Year56.48%
27 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.54, down -1.55% from yesterday's ₹23.91

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.54, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

27 Mar 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.91 on last trading day

On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 31,476,133 shares with a closing price of 23.91.

