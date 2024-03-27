Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 23.13, down -1.74% from yesterday's 23.54

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened and closed at ₹23.91 on the last day. The high for the day was ₹24.13 and the low was ₹23.45. The market capitalization stood at ₹67,689.37 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81 and the 52-week low was ₹14.10. The BSE volume for the day was 31,476,133 shares traded.
Yes Bank stock closed at ₹23.13 today, which is a decrease of 1.74% from yesterday's closing price of ₹23.54. The net change is -0.41.
|Canara Bank
|564.55
|-7.25
|-1.27
|606.0
|272.55
|102416.72
|IDBI Bank
|79.61
|-0.82
|-1.02
|98.7
|42.88
|85599.87
|Yes Bank
|23.13
|-0.41
|-1.74
|32.81
|14.1
|66509.8
|Indian Bank
|501.75
|-9.7
|-1.9
|573.45
|262.25
|62490.01
|Bank Of India
|132.2
|-1.3
|-0.97
|156.35
|67.0
|54264.7
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.01 and a high of ₹23.74 on the current day.
Yes Bank Ltd stock has had a 52-week low of 14.70 and a 52-week high of 32.85. This data indicates a significant range of fluctuation in the stock's price over the past year.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.01 with a percent change of -2.25 and a net change of -0.53. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Canara Bank
|567.55
|-4.25
|-0.74
|606.0
|272.55
|102960.96
|IDBI Bank
|80.1
|-0.33
|-0.41
|98.7
|42.88
|86126.74
|Yes Bank
|23.18
|-0.36
|-1.53
|32.81
|14.1
|66653.57
|Indian Bank
|505.2
|-6.25
|-1.22
|573.45
|262.25
|62919.69
|Bank Of India
|133.15
|-0.35
|-0.26
|156.35
|67.0
|54654.66
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.22, experiencing a percent change of -1.36% and a net change of -0.32. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock value.
The stock price of Yes Bank reached a low of ₹23.22 and a high of ₹23.74 on the current day.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.34 with a percent change of -0.85% and a net change of -0.2. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Neutral and long term trend is Bullish
|5 Days
|23.35
|10 Days
|23.15
|20 Days
|23.90
|50 Days
|25.21
|100 Days
|22.79
|300 Days
|19.84
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.3 and a high of ₹23.74 on the current day.
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.34, with a net change of -0.2 and a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Canara Bank
|570.1
|-1.7
|-0.3
|606.0
|272.55
|103423.57
|IDBI Bank
|79.99
|-0.44
|-0.55
|98.7
|42.88
|86008.47
|Yes Bank
|23.32
|-0.22
|-0.93
|32.81
|14.1
|67056.14
|Indian Bank
|517.65
|6.2
|1.21
|573.45
|262.25
|64470.26
|Bank Of India
|134.1
|0.6
|0.45
|156.35
|67.0
|55044.61
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.33, with a percent change of -0.89 and a net change of -0.21. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Today, Yes Bank stock had a low price of ₹23.31 and a high price of ₹23.74.
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|4
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|2
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.34 with a net change of -0.2 and a percent change of -0.85. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|Canara Bank
|571.0
|-0.8
|-0.14
|606.0
|272.55
|103586.84
|IDBI Bank
|79.75
|-0.68
|-0.85
|98.7
|42.88
|85750.41
|Yes Bank
|23.32
|-0.22
|-0.93
|32.81
|14.1
|67056.14
|Indian Bank
|514.55
|3.1
|0.61
|573.45
|262.25
|64084.17
|Bank Of India
|134.4
|0.9
|0.67
|156.35
|67.0
|55167.75
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated between ₹23.36 as the low and ₹23.74 as the high on the current day.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.41, experiencing a decrease of 0.55% or a net change of -0.13.
|Canara Bank
|570.25
|-1.55
|-0.27
|606.0
|272.55
|103450.78
|IDBI Bank
|80.8
|0.37
|0.46
|98.7
|42.88
|86879.41
|Yes Bank
|23.49
|-0.05
|-0.21
|32.81
|14.1
|67544.97
|Indian Bank
|514.5
|3.05
|0.6
|573.45
|262.25
|64077.95
|Bank Of India
|134.2
|0.7
|0.52
|156.35
|67.0
|55085.65
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.48 with a percent change of -0.25% and a net change of -0.06. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
Yes Bank stock's low price for the day was ₹23.46 and the high price reached was ₹23.74.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.52 with a percent change of -0.08 and a net change of -0.02. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
|1 Week
|0.43%
|3 Months
|10.65%
|6 Months
|35.73%
|YTD
|9.79%
|1 Year
|56.48%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.54, with a percent change of -1.55 and a net change of -0.37. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day, Yes Bank had a BSE volume of 31,476,133 shares with a closing price of ₹23.91.
