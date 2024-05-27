Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 27 May 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.07 and closed at ₹23.08 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹23.39 and the low was ₹22.97. The market capitalization stood at 72158.8 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,088,557 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.28
|Support 1
|22.83
|Resistance 2
|23.57
|Support 2
|22.67
|Resistance 3
|23.73
|Support 3
|22.38
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 27.27% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 58.49% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 104 mn & BSE volume was 20 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.39 & ₹22.97 yesterday to end at ₹23.08. Though the stock is showing signs of bottoming out, investors should exercise patience and await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend for a confirmed reversal.