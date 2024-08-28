Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:19 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 28 Aug 2024, by -0.21 %. The stock closed at 24.08 per share. The stock is currently trading at 24.03 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 24.16 and closed slightly lower at 24.08. The stock reached a high of 24.23 and a low of 24.00. The market capitalization stood at 75,319.7 crore. The bank's 52-week high is 32.81, and the 52-week low is 14.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 8,790,080 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Aug 2024, 08:19 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 74 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 196558 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

28 Aug 2024, 08:02 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.08 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.23 & 24 yesterday to end at 24.03. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

