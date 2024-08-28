Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹24.16 and closed slightly lower at ₹24.08. The stock reached a high of ₹24.23 and a low of ₹24.00. The market capitalization stood at ₹75,319.7 crore. The bank's 52-week high is ₹32.81, and the 52-week low is ₹14.1. The trading volume on the BSE was 8,790,080 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.23 & ₹24 yesterday to end at ₹24.03. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.