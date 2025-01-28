Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹18.65 and closed at ₹18.25, reflecting a decline. The shares reached a high of ₹18.98 and a low of ₹18.35 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of ₹57,971.46 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of ₹32.81, while its 52-week low stands at ₹17.06. The trading volume on BSE was 26,785,593 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.91
|Support 1
|18.28
|Resistance 2
|19.27
|Support 2
|18.01
|Resistance 3
|19.54
|Support 3
|17.65
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 13.37% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹17.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 150.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 234 mn & BSE volume was 27 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.98 & ₹18.35 yesterday to end at ₹18.47. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.