Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jan 2025

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 08:47 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 28 Jan 2025, by 1.21 %. The stock closed at 18.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.47 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank's stock opened at 18.65 and closed at 18.25, reflecting a decline. The shares reached a high of 18.98 and a low of 18.35 throughout the session. With a market capitalization of 57,971.46 crore, the stock's performance remains below its 52-week high of 32.81, while its 52-week low stands at 17.06. The trading volume on BSE was 26,785,593 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Jan 2025, 08:47 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 118.91Support 118.28
Resistance 219.27Support 218.01
Resistance 319.54Support 317.65
28 Jan 2025, 08:33 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.0, 13.37% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 17.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
28 Jan 2025, 08:15 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 261 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 104486 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 150.74% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 234 mn & BSE volume was 27 mn.

28 Jan 2025, 08:05 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.25 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 18.98 & 18.35 yesterday to end at 18.47. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

