Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 28 Jun 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.86 and closed at ₹23.81 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹23.92 and the low was ₹23.32. The market capitalization stood at ₹73,694.1 crore. The 52-week high and low were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE trading volume for the day was 16,893,571 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 28.78% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 33.3% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 103 mn & BSE volume was 16 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.92 & ₹23.32 yesterday to end at ₹23.81. The stock remains in a downtrend, with no clear indications of a reversal at this time.