Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹23.2, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.55 and closed at ₹23.54 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹23.74 and the low was ₹23.01. The market capitalization stood at ₹66540.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,760,314 shares traded.
Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank closed today at ₹23.2, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹23.13
Yes Bank stock closed at ₹23.2 today, which is a 0.3% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹23.13. The net change in the stock price was ₹0.07.
Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|80.92
|1.5
|1.89
|98.7
|42.88
|87008.44
|Indian Bank
|523.3
|23.05
|4.61
|573.45
|262.25
|65173.93
|Yes Bank
|23.2
|0.07
|0.3
|32.81
|14.1
|66711.08
|Bank Of India
|137.0
|5.0
|3.79
|156.35
|67.0
|56234.98
|UCO Bank
|52.22
|2.65
|5.35
|70.66
|22.26
|62434.01
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Today, Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.1 and a high of ₹23.55.
Yes Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high
Yes Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 14.75, and the 52-week high price was 32.85.
Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.14 and a high of ₹23.55 on the current day.
Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|23.37
|10 Days
|23.13
|20 Days
|23.77
|50 Days
|25.17
|100 Days
|22.87
|300 Days
|19.88
Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.87%
|3 Months
|9.05%
|6 Months
|33.43%
|YTD
|7.93%
|1 Year
|56.95%
