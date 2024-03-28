Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 23.2, up 0.3% from yesterday's 23.13

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹23.55 and closed at ₹23.54 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹23.74 and the low was ₹23.01. The market capitalization stood at ₹66540.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,760,314 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank stock closed at ₹23.2 today, which is a 0.3% increase from yesterday's closing price of ₹23.13. The net change in the stock price was ₹0.07.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|80.92
|1.5
|1.89
|98.7
|42.88
|87008.44
|Indian Bank
|523.3
|23.05
|4.61
|573.45
|262.25
|65173.93
|Yes Bank
|23.2
|0.07
|0.3
|32.81
|14.1
|66711.08
|Bank Of India
|137.0
|5.0
|3.79
|156.35
|67.0
|56234.98
|UCO Bank
|52.22
|2.65
|5.35
|70.66
|22.26
|62434.01
Today, Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.1 and a high of ₹23.55.
Yes Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 14.75, and the 52-week high price was 32.85.
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.24 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|82.14
|2.72
|3.42
|98.7
|42.88
|88320.23
|Indian Bank
|525.0
|24.75
|4.95
|573.45
|262.25
|65385.66
|Yes Bank
|23.36
|0.23
|0.99
|32.81
|14.1
|67171.16
|Bank Of India
|137.15
|5.15
|3.9
|156.35
|67.0
|56296.55
|UCO Bank
|52.9
|3.33
|6.72
|70.66
|22.26
|63247.02
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.42, with a percent change of 1.25% and a net change of 0.29.
Click here for Yes Bank Board Meetings
Yes Bank stock reached a low of ₹23.14 and a high of ₹23.55 on the current day.
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.5, with a 1.6% increase in value. The net change is 0.37 points.
|Days
|Value
|5 Days
|23.37
|10 Days
|23.13
|20 Days
|23.77
|50 Days
|25.17
|100 Days
|22.87
|300 Days
|19.88
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.35, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|81.21
|1.79
|2.25
|98.7
|42.88
|87320.26
|Indian Bank
|521.1
|20.85
|4.17
|573.45
|262.25
|64899.94
|Yes Bank
|23.32
|0.19
|0.82
|32.81
|14.1
|67056.14
|Bank Of India
|135.5
|3.5
|2.65
|156.35
|67.0
|55619.27
|UCO Bank
|51.1
|1.53
|3.09
|70.66
|22.26
|61094.95
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.31 with a 0.78% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.18.
Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated today with the low price reaching ₹23.14 and the high price peaking at ₹23.49.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 W Ago
|1 M Ago
|3 M Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.43 with a 1.3% increase in price and a net change of 0.3.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|80.9
|1.48
|1.86
|98.7
|42.88
|86986.93
|Indian Bank
|518.1
|17.85
|3.57
|573.45
|262.25
|64526.31
|Yes Bank
|23.32
|0.19
|0.82
|32.81
|14.1
|67056.14
|Bank Of India
|136.05
|4.05
|3.07
|156.35
|67.0
|55845.03
|UCO Bank
|51.16
|1.59
|3.21
|70.66
|22.26
|61166.68
The high price of Yes Bank stock today was ₹23.49, while the low price was ₹23.14.
Yes Bank stock is currently trading at ₹23.33 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|IDBI Bank
|80.84
|1.42
|1.79
|98.7
|42.88
|86922.42
|Indian Bank
|513.75
|13.5
|2.7
|573.45
|262.25
|63984.54
|Yes Bank
|23.3
|0.17
|0.73
|32.81
|14.1
|66998.63
|Bank Of India
|134.7
|2.7
|2.05
|156.35
|67.0
|55290.89
|UCO Bank
|50.81
|1.24
|2.5
|70.66
|22.26
|60748.22
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.37 with a 1.04% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.24.
Yes Bank stock's low price today was ₹23.14 and the high price was ₹23.49.
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.27, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|0.87%
|3 Months
|9.05%
|6 Months
|33.43%
|YTD
|7.93%
|1 Year
|56.95%
Yes Bank stock is currently priced at ₹23.13 with a percent change of -1.74 and a net change of -0.41. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on BSE, the volume was 20,760,314 shares with a closing price of ₹23.54.
