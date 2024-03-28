Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 23.2, up 0.3% from yesterday's 23.13

9 min read . 28 Mar 2024 Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 28 Mar 2024, by 0.3 %. The stock closed at 23.13 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.2 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock opened at 23.55 and closed at 23.54 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 23.74 and the low was 23.01. The market capitalization stood at 66540.11 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 20,760,314 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

28 Mar 2024, 06:31 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank closed today at ₹23.2, up 0.3% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock closed at 23.2 today, which is a 0.3% increase from yesterday's closing price of 23.13. The net change in the stock price was 0.07.

28 Mar 2024, 06:17 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank80.921.51.8998.742.8887008.44
Indian Bank523.323.054.61573.45262.2565173.93
Yes Bank23.20.070.332.8114.166711.08
Bank Of India137.05.03.79156.3567.056234.98
UCO Bank52.222.655.3570.6622.2662434.01
28 Mar 2024, 05:30 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Yes Bank stock reached a low of 23.1 and a high of 23.55.

28 Mar 2024, 03:16 PM IST Yes Bank Ltd share price live: Price 52 week low/high

Yes Bank Ltd stock's 52-week low price was 14.75, and the 52-week high price was 32.85.

28 Mar 2024, 03:00 PM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.24, up 0.48% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.24 with a percent change of 0.48 and a net change of 0.11. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 02:30 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank82.142.723.4298.742.8888320.23
Indian Bank525.024.754.95573.45262.2565385.66
Yes Bank23.360.230.9932.8114.167171.16
Bank Of India137.155.153.9156.3567.056296.55
UCO Bank52.93.336.7270.6622.2663247.02
28 Mar 2024, 02:22 PM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.42, up 1.25% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.42, with a percent change of 1.25% and a net change of 0.29.

Click here for Yes Bank Board Meetings

28 Mar 2024, 02:10 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock reached a low of 23.14 and a high of 23.55 on the current day.

28 Mar 2024, 01:42 PM IST Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Moderately Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

28 Mar 2024, 01:40 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.5, up 1.6% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.5, with a 1.6% increase in value. The net change is 0.37 points.

28 Mar 2024, 01:31 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysValue
5 Days23.37
10 Days23.13
20 Days23.77
50 Days25.17
100 Days22.87
300 Days19.88
28 Mar 2024, 01:00 PM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.35, up 0.95% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.35, with a percent change of 0.95 and a net change of 0.22. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 12:50 PM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 12:31 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank81.211.792.2598.742.8887320.26
Indian Bank521.120.854.17573.45262.2564899.94
Yes Bank23.320.190.8232.8114.167056.14
Bank Of India135.53.52.65156.3567.055619.27
UCO Bank51.11.533.0970.6622.2661094.95
28 Mar 2024, 12:20 PM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.31, up 0.78% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.31 with a 0.78% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.18.

28 Mar 2024, 12:12 PM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's price fluctuated today with the low price reaching 23.14 and the high price peaking at 23.49.

28 Mar 2024, 11:50 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Analysts Views

RatingsCurrent1 W Ago1 M Ago3 M Ago
Strong Buy0000
Buy0000
Hold3334
Sell3333
Strong Sell6665
28 Mar 2024, 11:43 AM IST Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.43, up 1.3% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.43 with a 1.3% increase in price and a net change of 0.3.

28 Mar 2024, 11:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank80.91.481.8698.742.8886986.93
Indian Bank518.117.853.57573.45262.2564526.31
Yes Bank23.320.190.8232.8114.167056.14
Bank Of India136.054.053.07156.3567.055845.03
UCO Bank51.161.593.2170.6622.2661166.68
28 Mar 2024, 11:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

The high price of Yes Bank stock today was 23.49, while the low price was 23.14.

28 Mar 2024, 11:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.33, up 0.86% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock is currently trading at 23.33 with a percent change of 0.86 and a net change of 0.2. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 10:30 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
IDBI Bank80.841.421.7998.742.8886922.42
Indian Bank513.7513.52.7573.45262.2563984.54
Yes Bank23.30.170.7332.8114.166998.63
Bank Of India134.72.72.05156.3567.055290.89
UCO Bank50.811.242.570.6622.2660748.22
28 Mar 2024, 10:20 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.37, up 1.04% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.37 with a 1.04% increase in value, resulting in a net change of 0.24.

28 Mar 2024, 10:12 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price today was 23.14 and the high price was 23.49.

28 Mar 2024, 09:50 AM IST Yes Bank Live Updates

28 Mar 2024, 09:42 AM IST Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.27, up 0.61% from yesterday's ₹23.13

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.27, with a percent change of 0.61 and a net change of 0.14. This indicates a slight increase in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 09:33 AM IST Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week0.87%
3 Months9.05%
6 Months33.43%
YTD7.93%
1 Year56.95%
28 Mar 2024, 09:03 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹23.13, down -1.74% from yesterday's ₹23.54

Yes Bank stock is currently priced at 23.13 with a percent change of -1.74 and a net change of -0.41. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

28 Mar 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹23.54 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Yes Bank on BSE, the volume was 20,760,314 shares with a closing price of 23.54.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!