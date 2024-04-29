Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went up today, 29 Apr 2024, by 0.73 %. The stock closed at 25.96 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.15 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price on the last day was 26.02 at open and 25.96 at close, with a high of 26.44 and a low of 25.95. The market capitalization stood at 78,580.13 crore. The 52-week high was 32.81 and the 52-week low was 14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 35,653,104 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Apr 2024, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 196 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 236067 k

The trading volume yesterday was 16.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 173 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.

29 Apr 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹25.96 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 26.44 & 25.95 yesterday to end at 25.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

