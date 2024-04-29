Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Apr 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock price on the last day was ₹26.02 at open and ₹25.96 at close, with a high of ₹26.44 and a low of ₹25.95. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,580.13 crore. The 52-week high was ₹32.81 and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 35,653,104 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
The trading volume yesterday was 16.75% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 173 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹26.44 & ₹25.95 yesterday to end at ₹25.96. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!