Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Aug 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹24 and closed slightly higher at ₹24.03. The stock reached a high of ₹24.17 and a low of ₹23.9, with a market capitalization of ₹75,068.95 crore. The bank's 52-week high and low are ₹32.81 and ₹14.1, respectively. The trading volume on the BSE was 10,637,002 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|24.12
|Support 1
|23.87
|Resistance 2
|24.27
|Support 2
|23.77
|Resistance 3
|24.37
|Support 3
|23.62
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 30.06% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|3
|Sell
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|7
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹24.17 & ₹23.9 yesterday to end at ₹23.95. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.