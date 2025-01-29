Explore
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

2 min read . Updated: 29 Jan 2025, 09:31 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 29 Jan 2025, by 1.09 %. The stock closed at 18.37 per share. The stock is currently trading at 18.57 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 18.56 and closed slightly lower at 18.50. The stock reached a high of 18.73 and dipped to a low of 18.14. With a market capitalization of 57,595.22 crore, Yes Bank's performance is notable given its 52-week high of 32.81 and low of 17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,844,956 shares for the day.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 Jan 2025, 09:31:01 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹18.57, up 1.09% from yesterday's ₹18.37

Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 18.57 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 18.11 and 18.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 18.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 18.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

29 Jan 2025, 09:20:25 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price increased by 0.16%, trading at 18.40 today. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has declined by 24.56%, also settling at 18.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-0.7%
3 Months-6.17%
6 Months-28.55%
YTD-6.23%
1 Year-24.56%
29 Jan 2025, 08:49:47 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 118.68Support 118.11
Resistance 218.99Support 217.85
Resistance 319.25Support 317.54
29 Jan 2025, 08:35:58 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.0, 12.95% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 17.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Buy0.000.000.000.00
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
29 Jan 2025, 08:18:19 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 131 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 107849 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 117 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.

29 Jan 2025, 08:05:36 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹18.50 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Neutral near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 18.73 & 18.14 yesterday to end at 18.38. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.

