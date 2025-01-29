Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Sees Positive Trading Surge Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.56 and closed slightly lower at ₹18.50. The stock reached a high of ₹18.73 and dipped to a low of ₹18.14. With a market capitalization of ₹57,595.22 crore, Yes Bank's performance is notable given its 52-week high of ₹32.81 and low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 13,844,956 shares for the day.
Yes Bank Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹18.57 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹18.11 and ₹18.68 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹18.11 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 18.68 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank's share price increased by 0.16%, trading at ₹18.40 today. However, over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has declined by 24.56%, also settling at ₹18.40. In contrast, the Nifty index has experienced a rise of 5.67%, reaching 22,957.25 during the same timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.7%
|3 Months
|-6.17%
|6 Months
|-28.55%
|YTD
|-6.23%
|1 Year
|-24.56%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|18.68
|Support 1
|18.11
|Resistance 2
|18.99
|Support 2
|17.85
|Resistance 3
|19.25
|Support 3
|17.54
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 12.95% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹17.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 21.69% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 117 mn & BSE volume was 14 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.73 & ₹18.14 yesterday to end at ₹18.38. While the stock is displaying initial signs of bottoming out, investors are advised to await confirmation of a bullish short-term trend before considering a reversal.