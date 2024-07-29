Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price opened at ₹24.67 and closed slightly lower at ₹24.62 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹25.11, while the low was ₹24.63. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,254.34 crore. The 52-week high and low for the stock were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 18,395,896 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 32.92% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 55.67% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 120 mn & BSE volume was 18 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.11 & ₹24.63 yesterday to end at ₹24.97. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.