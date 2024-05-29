Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock closed at ₹23.04, with an open price of ₹23.01. The high for the day was ₹23.1, and the low was ₹22.65. The market cap stands at 71375.49 cr. The 52-week high and low are ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 19,771,651 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|23.05
|Support 1
|22.6
|Resistance 2
|23.3
|Support 2
|22.4
|Resistance 3
|23.5
|Support 3
|22.15
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 26.47% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 168 mn & BSE volume was 34 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹23.1 & ₹22.65 yesterday to end at ₹23.04. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.