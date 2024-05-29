Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
Sign In
Subscribe

Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 29 May 2024

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 08:51 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 29 May 2024, by -1.13 %. The stock closed at 23.04 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.78 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock closed at 23.04, with an open price of 23.01. The high for the day was 23.1, and the low was 22.65. The market cap stands at 71375.49 cr. The 52-week high and low are 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. BSE volume for the day was 19,771,651 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

29 May 2024, 08:51 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 123.05Support 122.6
Resistance 223.3Support 222.4
Resistance 323.5Support 322.15
29 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 26.47% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
29 May 2024, 08:18 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 203 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 294284 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 31.0% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 168 mn & BSE volume was 34 mn.

29 May 2024, 08:01 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.04 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 23.1 & 22.65 yesterday to end at 23.04. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.