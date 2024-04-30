Active Stocks
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at ₹26.17, down -3.47% from yesterday's ₹27.11

41 min read . Updated: 30 Apr 2024, 08:03 PM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank stock price went down today, 30 Apr 2024, by -3.47 %. The stock closed at 27.11 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.17 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Stock Price TodayPremium
Yes Bank Stock Price Today

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock on the last day opened at 27.52 and closed at 26.15. The high and low prices were recorded at 28.5 and 26.92 respectively. The market capitalization stood at 81,464.91 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,600,822 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Apr 2024, 08:03:16 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Live : Shareholding information

Yes Bank has a 4.34% MF holding & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.56% in to 4.34% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.37% in to 10.96% in quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 07:36:33 PM IST

Yes Bank share price update : Return metrics and efficiency

Yes Bank's return on equity in the most recent fiscal year was 3.10%. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates for the return on equity in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 3.00% and 5.39% respectively.

30 Apr 2024, 07:00:13 PM IST

Yes Bank share price NSE Live : Financial performance

Yes Bank has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 11.27% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 276058.60 cr, which is slightly lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 66.48% and an undisclosed profit growth in the fourth quarter.

30 Apr 2024, 06:32:50 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 36.0% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6665
30 Apr 2024, 06:07:41 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

The share price of Yes Bank dropped by 3.47% today to reach 26.17, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India are declining today, but Canara Bank is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank621.850.80.13624.75291.3112811.69
IDBI Bank90.27-1.49-1.6298.752.5997061.93
Yes Bank26.17-0.94-3.4732.8114.175251.25
Indian Bank548.4-10.05-1.8573.45267.2568299.99
Bank Of India155.2-0.4-0.26156.3569.4163705.61
30 Apr 2024, 05:34:34 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Yes Bank stock's low price today was 26.05, and the high price reached was 27.39.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49:41 PM IST

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank closed today at ₹26.17, down -3.47% from yesterday's ₹27.11

Yes Bank share price closed the day at 26.17 - a 3.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26.98 , 27.82 , 28.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25.73 , 25.32 , 24.48.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

30 Apr 2024, 03:49:14 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 3 PM is -51.79% lower than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded until 3 PM is 51.79% lower than yesterday, while the price was at 26.17, a decrease of 3.47%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further decline in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 03:32:13 PM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 03:13:43 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹26.27, down -3.1% from yesterday's ₹27.11

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 26.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 25.92. If the stock price breaks the second support of 25.92 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 03:00:03 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days24.49
10 Days24.44
20 Days24.31
50 Days25.14
100 Days23.86
300 Days20.67
30 Apr 2024, 02:55:35 PM IST

Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 02:51:37 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 2 PM is -55.88% lower than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded up to 2 PM is 55.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 26.35, reflecting a decrease of 2.8%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 02:38:40 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.6 and 26.35 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 26.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.56Support 126.43
Resistance 226.63Support 226.37
Resistance 326.69Support 326.3
30 Apr 2024, 02:10:37 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 36.84% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6665
30 Apr 2024, 02:02:13 PM IST

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹26.49, down -2.29% from yesterday's ₹27.11

Yes Bank share price is at 26.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.48 and 28.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 01:50:45 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 1 PM is -56.84% lower than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded until 1 PM is 56.84% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at 26.49, reflecting a decrease of 2.29%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further declines in prices.

30 Apr 2024, 01:38:33 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been fluctuating between 26.49 and 26.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 26.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.49.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.6Support 126.35
Resistance 226.73Support 226.23
Resistance 326.85Support 326.1
30 Apr 2024, 01:03:18 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Today's Price range

Today, Yes Bank stock hit a low of 26.29 and a high of 27.39.

30 Apr 2024, 12:48:03 PM IST

Yes Bank share price NSE Live : Volume traded till 12 AM is -62.39% lower than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded until 12 AM is down by 62.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at 26.51, a decrease of 2.21%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 12:33:46 PM IST

Yes Bank share price Today : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between the 26.49 and 26.28 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 26.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.49.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.49Support 126.37
Resistance 226.54Support 226.3
Resistance 326.61Support 326.25
30 Apr 2024, 12:26:04 PM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Simple Moving Average

DaysSimple Moving Average
5 Days24.49
10 Days24.44
20 Days24.31
50 Days25.14
100 Days23.86
300 Days20.67
30 Apr 2024, 12:20:01 PM IST

Yes Bank Short Term and Long Term Trends

As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish

30 Apr 2024, 12:10:03 PM IST

Yes Bank share price NSE Live :Yes Bank trading at ₹26.38, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹27.11

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 26.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 25.92. If the stock price breaks the second support of 25.92 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:45:02 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today : Volume traded till 11 AM is -62.55% lower than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded until 11 AM is down by 62.55% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at 26.37, a decrease of 2.73%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 11:37:28 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live : Hourly Price Movement Update

The stock price has been moving between 26.68 and 26.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.49Support 126.28
Resistance 226.62Support 226.2
Resistance 326.7Support 326.07
30 Apr 2024, 11:22:59 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update :Yes Bank trading at ₹26.38, down -2.69% from yesterday's ₹27.11

The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of 26.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 25.92. If the stock price breaks the second support of 25.92 then there can be further negative price movement.

30 Apr 2024, 11:22:50 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 36.48% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6665
30 Apr 2024, 11:15:07 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, the share price of Yes Bank dropped by 2.73% to reach 26.37, while its counterparts are experiencing a mixed performance. Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are all seeing a decline, whereas Bank of India is showing an increase. The benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are both up by 0.45% and 0.38% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank620.05-1.0-0.16624.75291.3112485.15
IDBI Bank90.4-1.36-1.4898.752.5997201.72
Yes Bank26.37-0.74-2.7332.8114.175826.34
Indian Bank553.0-5.45-0.98573.45267.2568872.9
Bank Of India156.50.90.58156.3569.4164239.23
30 Apr 2024, 10:48:37 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live : Volume traded till 10 AM is -67.46% lower than yesterday

The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is down by 67.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at 26.46, reflecting a decrease of 2.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.

30 Apr 2024, 10:35:46 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update : Hourly Price Movement Update

Yes Bank touched a high of 26.79 & a low of 26.29 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.68Support 126.18
Resistance 226.99Support 225.99
Resistance 327.18Support 325.68
30 Apr 2024, 10:15:59 AM IST

Yes Bank Live Updates

30 Apr 2024, 09:51:36 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Stock Peers

Today, Yes Bank's share price dropped by 1.92% to reach 26.59, while its peer banks showed mixed performance. Canara Bank, IDBI Bank, and Indian Bank are declining, whereas Bank of India is experiencing an upward trend. The benchmark indices, Nifty and Sensex, are up by 0.24% and 0.3% respectively.

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap (cr)
Canara Bank620.65-0.4-0.06624.75291.3112594.0
IDBI Bank91.04-0.72-0.7898.752.5997889.87
Yes Bank26.59-0.52-1.9232.8114.176458.95
Indian Bank550.3-8.15-1.46573.45267.2568536.63
Bank Of India155.80.20.13156.3569.4163951.9
30 Apr 2024, 09:32:17 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today :Yes Bank trading at ₹26.73, down -1.4% from yesterday's ₹27.11

Yes Bank share price is at 26.73 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 26.48 and 28.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 26.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

30 Apr 2024, 09:20:46 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Price Analysis

The share price of Yes Bank has dropped by -1.14% and is currently trading at 26.80. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a price increase of 72.61% to 26.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week7.54%
3 Months7.23%
6 Months69.91%
YTD26.34%
1 Year72.61%
30 Apr 2024, 08:49:23 AM IST

Yes Bank share price update : Key support and resistance levels

The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 128.08Support 126.48
Resistance 229.12Support 225.92
Resistance 329.68Support 324.88
30 Apr 2024, 08:35:31 AM IST

Yes Bank share price live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 38.21% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3334
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6665
30 Apr 2024, 08:15:34 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Today : Yes Bank volume yesterday was 652 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 258313 k

The trading volume yesterday was 152.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 572 mn & BSE volume was 79 mn.

30 Apr 2024, 08:02:57 AM IST

Yes Bank share price Live :Yes Bank closed at ₹26.15 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

The stock traded in the range of 28.5 & 26.92 yesterday to end at 26.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

