Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank closed today at 26.17, down -3.47% from yesterday's 27.11

Yes Bank Share Price Today : Yes Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹27.52 and closed at ₹26.15. The high and low prices were recorded at ₹28.5 and ₹26.92 respectively. The market capitalization stood at ₹81,464.91 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 79,600,822 shares traded.
Yes Bank has a 4.34% MF holding & 10.96% FII holding as per filings in the quarter.
The MF holding has decreased from 4.56% in to 4.34% in quarter.
The FII holding has decreased from 11.37% in to 10.96% in quarter.
Yes Bank's return on equity in the most recent fiscal year was 3.10%. The return on investment value for the last fiscal year was -99999.99%. Consensus estimates for the return on equity in the current and upcoming fiscal year are 3.00% and 5.39% respectively.
Yes Bank has experienced a decrease in EPS of -99999.99% and an increase in revenue of 11.27% over the past 3 years. In the last twelve months, the company generated a revenue of 276058.60 cr, which is slightly lower than the revenue of the previous fiscal year. The company is expected to have a revenue growth of 66.48% and an undisclosed profit growth in the fourth quarter.
The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 36.0% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|4
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|5
The share price of Yes Bank dropped by 3.47% today to reach ₹26.17, while its counterparts are experiencing mixed results. IDBI Bank, Indian Bank, and Bank of India are declining today, but Canara Bank is showing an upward trend. In general, the benchmark indices Nifty and Sensex are down by 0.17% and 0.25% respectively.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap (cr)
|Canara Bank
|621.85
|0.8
|0.13
|624.75
|291.3
|112811.69
|IDBI Bank
|90.27
|-1.49
|-1.62
|98.7
|52.59
|97061.93
|Yes Bank
|26.17
|-0.94
|-3.47
|32.81
|14.1
|75251.25
|Indian Bank
|548.4
|-10.05
|-1.8
|573.45
|267.25
|68299.99
|Bank Of India
|155.2
|-0.4
|-0.26
|156.35
|69.41
|63705.61
Yes Bank stock's low price today was ₹26.05, and the high price reached was ₹27.39.
Yes Bank share price closed the day at ₹26.17 - a 3.47% lower than the previous closing price. For the next trading session key resistances to watch for are 26.98 , 27.82 , 28.23. On the other hand key support levels could be found at 25.73 , 25.32 , 24.48.
Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 3 PM is 51.79% lower than yesterday, while the price was at ₹26.17, a decrease of 3.47%. Volume traded is a crucial factor, along with price, for analyzing trends. A positive price trend with increased volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with higher volume may suggest further decline in prices.
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹26.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.92. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.92 then there can be further negative price movement.
|Days
|Simple Moving Average
|5 Days
|24.49
|10 Days
|24.44
|20 Days
|24.31
|50 Days
|25.14
|100 Days
|23.86
|300 Days
|20.67
As per the Technical Analysis, short term trend of Yes Bank share is Bullish and long term trend is Bullish
The volume of Yes Bank traded up to 2 PM is 55.88% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹26.35, reflecting a decrease of 2.8%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by high volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with high volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the levels of 26.6 and 26.35 in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support of 26.35 and selling near the hourly resistance of 26.6.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.56
|Support 1
|26.43
|Resistance 2
|26.63
|Support 2
|26.37
|Resistance 3
|26.69
|Support 3
|26.3
Yes Bank share price is at ₹26.49 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.48 and ₹28.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 1 PM is 56.84% lower than yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹26.49, reflecting a decrease of 2.29%. Both volume and price are crucial indicators for analyzing trends. A positive price trend accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward movement, whereas a negative price trend with increased volume could signal further declines in prices.
The stock price has been fluctuating between 26.49 and 26.37 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies by buying near the hourly support at 26.37 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.49.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.6
|Support 1
|26.35
|Resistance 2
|26.73
|Support 2
|26.23
|Resistance 3
|26.85
|Support 3
|26.1
Today, Yes Bank stock hit a low of ₹26.29 and a high of ₹27.39.
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 12 AM is down by 62.39% compared to yesterday, while the price is trading at ₹26.51, a decrease of 2.21%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A positive price movement accompanied by higher volume indicates a sustainable upward trend, whereas a negative price movement with increased volume may signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between the 26.49 and 26.28 levels in the last hour. Traders could potentially consider rangebound trading strategies by purchasing near the hourly support at 26.28 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.49.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.49
|Support 1
|26.37
|Resistance 2
|26.54
|Support 2
|26.3
|Resistance 3
|26.61
|Support 3
|26.25
The current market price of Yes Bank has broken the first support of ₹26.48 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bearish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹25.92. If the stock price breaks the second support of ₹25.92 then there can be further negative price movement.
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 11 AM is down by 62.55% compared to yesterday, with the price currently at ₹26.37, a decrease of 2.73%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key indicator for analyzing trends. A price increase accompanied by higher volume indicates a potentially sustainable upward trend, while a price decrease with increased volume could signal further price declines.
The stock price has been moving between 26.68 and 26.18 levels in the last hour. Traders may want to consider rangebound trading strategies, such as buying near the hourly support at 26.18 and selling near the hourly resistance at 26.68.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.49
|Support 1
|26.28
|Resistance 2
|26.62
|Support 2
|26.2
|Resistance 3
|26.7
|Support 3
|26.07
The volume of Yes Bank traded until 10 AM is down by 67.46% compared to yesterday, while the price is currently at ₹26.46, reflecting a decrease of 2.4%. Volume traded, in conjunction with price, is a key metric for analyzing market trends. A rise in price accompanied by increased volume indicates a potentially lasting uptrend, whereas a drop in price with higher volume could signal further price declines.
Yes Bank touched a high of 26.79 & a low of 26.29 in the previous trading hour.
The hourly support and resistance levels to watch out in the next hour are mentioned below.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.68
|Support 1
|26.18
|Resistance 2
|26.99
|Support 2
|25.99
|Resistance 3
|27.18
|Support 3
|25.68
Yes Bank share price is at ₹26.73 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹26.48 and ₹28.08 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹26.48 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 28.08 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
The share price of Yes Bank has dropped by -1.14% and is currently trading at ₹26.80. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have seen a price increase of 72.61% to ₹26.80. In contrast, the Nifty index rose by 24.77% to 22,643.40 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|7.54%
|3 Months
|7.23%
|6 Months
|69.91%
|YTD
|26.34%
|1 Year
|72.61%
The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|28.08
|Support 1
|26.48
|Resistance 2
|29.12
|Support 2
|25.92
|Resistance 3
|29.68
|Support 3
|24.88
The trading volume yesterday was 152.58% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 572 mn & BSE volume was 79 mn.
The stock traded in the range of ₹28.5 & ₹26.92 yesterday to end at ₹26.15. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend
