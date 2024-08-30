Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Aug 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:49 AM IST Trade
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 30 Aug 2024, by -0.88 %. The stock closed at 23.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 23.74 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 23.99 and closed slightly lower at 23.95. The stock reached a high of 24.03 and a low of 23.68. The market capitalization stood at 74,410.73 crore. Over the past 52 weeks, the stock has seen a high of 32.81 and a low of 14.1. The BSE volume was 5,680,099 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Aug 2024, 08:49 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 124.12Support 123.87
Resistance 224.27Support 223.77
Resistance 324.37Support 323.62
30 Aug 2024, 08:32 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 29.44% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2223
    Sell2333
    Strong Sell7776
30 Aug 2024, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 74 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 196558 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 62.09% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 65 mn & BSE volume was 8 mn.

30 Aug 2024, 08:03 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹23.95 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 24.03 & 23.68 yesterday to end at 23.74. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

