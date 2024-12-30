Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 30 Dec 2024, by 0.05 %. The stock closed at 19.81 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.82 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 19.84 and closed slightly lower at 19.81. The stock reached a high of 20.11 and a low of 19.78, reflecting a narrow trading range. With a market capitalization of 62,137.4 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of 32.81 and above its 52-week low of 19.05. The BSE recorded a substantial trading volume of 6,993,204 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

30 Dec 2024, 09:16 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at 19.74. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 4.94%, also sitting at 19.74. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.65%
3 Months-5.23%
6 Months-16.34%
YTD-7.6%
1 Year-4.94%
30 Dec 2024, 08:45 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 120.02Support 119.71
Resistance 220.23Support 219.61
Resistance 320.33Support 319.4
30 Dec 2024, 08:32 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 17.0, 14.23% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 18.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2222
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
30 Dec 2024, 08:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 50 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 105428 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.

30 Dec 2024, 08:00 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹19.81 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 20.11 & 19.78 yesterday to end at 19.82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

