Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.84 and closed slightly lower at ₹19.81. The stock reached a high of ₹20.11 and a low of ₹19.78, reflecting a narrow trading range. With a market capitalization of ₹62,137.4 crore, the stock remains below its 52-week high of ₹32.81 and above its 52-week low of ₹19.05. The BSE recorded a substantial trading volume of 6,993,204 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The share price of Yes Bank has decreased by 0.40%, currently trading at ₹19.74. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have declined by 4.94%, also sitting at ₹19.74. In contrast, the Nifty index has increased by 9.58%, reaching 23,813.40 during the same one-year timeframe.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.65%
|3 Months
|-5.23%
|6 Months
|-16.34%
|YTD
|-7.6%
|1 Year
|-4.94%
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|20.02
|Support 1
|19.71
|Resistance 2
|20.23
|Support 2
|19.61
|Resistance 3
|20.33
|Support 3
|19.4
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 14.23% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 52.32% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 43 mn & BSE volume was 6 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.11 & ₹19.78 yesterday to end at ₹19.82. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend