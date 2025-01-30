Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.40 and closed slightly lower at ₹18.37. The stock reached a high of ₹18.92 and a low of ₹18.28 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹58,974.75 crore, Yes Bank's performance over the last year shows a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 12,807,538 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.0, 14.94% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹17.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.99% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 98 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹18.92 & ₹18.28 yesterday to end at ₹18.81. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.