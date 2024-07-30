Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 Jul 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last day, Yes Bank opened at ₹25.2 and closed at ₹24.97. The stock reached a high of ₹25.67 and a low of ₹24.78. The market capitalization stood at ₹78,160.33 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81 and the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for Yes Bank was 23,216,004 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|25.47
|Support 1
|24.59
|Resistance 2
|26.01
|Support 2
|24.25
|Resistance 3
|26.35
|Support 3
|23.71
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 32.84% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 34.89% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 183 mn & BSE volume was 23 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹25.67 & ₹24.78 yesterday to end at ₹24.94. Following a strong uptrend, the stock is indicating signs of a reversal.