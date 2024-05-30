Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 30 May 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock on the last day opened at ₹22.74 and closed at ₹22.78. The high for the day was ₹22.85 and the low was ₹22.51. The market capitalization stood at ₹71,250.16 crore. The 52-week high for the stock was ₹32.81, while the 52-week low was ₹14.1. The BSE volume for the day was 12,561,070 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.22% and is currently trading at ₹22.79. Over the past year, Yes Bank's shares have surged by 43.08% to reach ₹22.79, while the Nifty index saw a rise of 22.08% to 22,704.70 during the same period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-0.87%
|3 Months
|-7.23%
|6 Months
|14.61%
|YTD
|6.06%
|1 Year
|43.08%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.93
|Support 1
|22.58
|Resistance 2
|23.07
|Support 2
|22.37
|Resistance 3
|23.28
|Support 3
|22.23
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 26.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 66.2% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 75 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹22.85 & ₹22.51 yesterday to end at ₹22.78. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.