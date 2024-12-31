Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹19.85 and closed slightly lower at ₹19.82. The stock reached a high of ₹20.19 and a low of ₹19.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of ₹61,259.58 crore, the bank's shares traded hands with a volume of 11,422,705 on the BSE. Over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹19.05.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹20.19 & ₹19.45 yesterday to end at ₹19.48. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend