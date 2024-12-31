Hello User
Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Dec 2024

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:16 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went down today, 31 Dec 2024, by -1.72 %. The stock closed at 19.82 per share. The stock is currently trading at 19.48 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at 19.85 and closed slightly lower at 19.82. The stock reached a high of 20.19 and a low of 19.45 during the day. With a market capitalization of 61,259.58 crore, the bank's shares traded hands with a volume of 11,422,705 on the BSE. Over the past year, Yes Bank's stock has fluctuated between a 52-week high of 32.81 and a low of 19.05.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Dec 2024, 08:16 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 95 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 103493 k

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 7.57% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 83 mn & BSE volume was 12 mn.

31 Dec 2024, 08:05 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank closed at ₹19.82 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of 20.19 & 19.45 yesterday to end at 19.48. The stock is currently experiencing a strong downtrend

