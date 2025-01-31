Yes Bank Share Price Live blog for 31 Jan 2025

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : On the last trading day, Yes Bank opened at ₹18.80 and closed slightly higher at ₹18.81. The stock reached a high of ₹19.20 and a low of ₹18.70 during the session. With a market capitalization of ₹59,413.69 crore, the bank's shares have seen significant fluctuations over the past year, with a 52-week high of ₹32.81 and a low of ₹17.06. The BSE recorded a trading volume of 9,887,245 shares.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|19.21
|Support 1
|18.71
|Resistance 2
|19.46
|Support 2
|18.46
|Resistance 3
|19.71
|Support 3
|18.21
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹17.0, 10.34% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹18.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Buy
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|Hold
|2
|2
|2
|2
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The trading volume yesterday was 0.73% higher than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 103 mn & BSE volume was 9 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The stock traded in the range of ₹19.20 & ₹18.70 yesterday to end at ₹18.96. The stock is indicating a trend reversal after a strong downtrend.