Wed Jul 31 2024 09:34:41
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day
LIVE UPDATES

Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

2 min read . Updated: 31 Jul 2024, 09:30 AM IST
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 31 Jul 2024, by 3.58 %. The stock closed at 25.69 per share. The stock is currently trading at 26.61 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at 24.95 and closed at 24.94 on the last trading day. The high for the day was 26.1, while the low was 24.88. The market capitalization stood at 80,510.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 16,770,686 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 Jul 2024, 09:30:09 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹26.61, up 3.58% from yesterday's ₹25.69

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of 26.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from 26.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of 26.72 then there can be further positive price movement.

31 Jul 2024, 09:15:06 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at 25.88. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have surged by 51.68% to 25.88. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week3.0%
3 Months-10.1%
6 Months7.57%
YTD19.86%
1 Year51.68%
31 Jul 2024, 08:49:55 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 126.17Support 124.98
Resistance 226.72Support 224.34
Resistance 327.36Support 323.79
31 Jul 2024, 08:34:23 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 34.8% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 15.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 20.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold2233
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell7766
31 Jul 2024, 08:16:37 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 291 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 324001 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 275 mn & BSE volume was 16 mn.

31 Jul 2024, 08:02:23 AM IST

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹24.94 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bullish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 26.1 & 24.88 yesterday to end at 25.69. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend

