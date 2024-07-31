Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank Stock Rises on Positive Trading Day

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock opened at ₹24.95 and closed at ₹24.94 on the last trading day. The high for the day was ₹26.1, while the low was ₹24.88. The market capitalization stood at ₹80,510.78 crore. The 52-week high and low were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 16,770,686 shares traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: The current market price of Yes Bank has surpassed the first resistance of ₹26.17 (derived from classic pivot table) on a daily time frame indicating a bullish move but traders need to monitor for possible reversals from ₹26.72. If the stock price breaks the second resistance of ₹26.72 then there can be further positive price movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.74% and is currently trading at ₹25.88. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have surged by 51.68% to ₹25.88. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 25.84% to 24,857.30 during the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|3.0%
|3 Months
|-10.1%
|6 Months
|7.57%
|YTD
|19.86%
|1 Year
|51.68%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|26.17
|Support 1
|24.98
|Resistance 2
|26.72
|Support 2
|24.34
|Resistance 3
|27.36
|Support 3
|23.79
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 34.8% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹15.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹20.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|2
|2
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|7
|7
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 9.93% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 275 mn & BSE volume was 16 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹26.1 & ₹24.88 yesterday to end at ₹25.69. The stock is currently experiencing a strong bullish trend