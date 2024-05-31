Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock sees gains in today's trading session

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day of trading, opening at ₹22.73 and closing at ₹22.74. The stock reached a high of ₹22.87 and a low of ₹22.5 during the day. The market capitalization stood at ₹70,654.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at ₹32.81 and ₹14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,267,389 shares traded.
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹22.55
Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at ₹22.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of ₹22.42 and ₹22.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of ₹22.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at ₹22.64. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 39.20% and are now priced at ₹22.64. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 over the same one-year period.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.38%
|3 Months
|-9.5%
|6 Months
|16.54%
|YTD
|5.13%
|1 Year
|39.2%
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.
|Resistance Levels
|Price
|Support Levels
|Price
|Resistance 1
|22.77
|Support 1
|22.42
|Resistance 2
|22.98
|Support 2
|22.28
|Resistance 3
|23.12
|Support 3
|22.07
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.
- The median price target is ₹16.75, 25.72% lower than current market price.
- The lowest target price among analyst estimates is ₹14.0
- The highest target price among analyst estimates is ₹19.0
These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.
|Ratings
|Current
|1 Week Ago
|1 Month Ago
|3 Months Ago
|Strong Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Buy
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Hold
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Sell
|3
|3
|3
|3
|Strong Sell
|6
|6
|6
|6
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 117 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 254250 k
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 102 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹22.74 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook
Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of ₹22.87 & ₹22.5 yesterday to end at ₹22.74. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.