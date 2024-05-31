Hello User
Yes Bank share price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock sees gains in today's trading session

LIVE UPDATES
7 min read . 09:34 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank stock price went up today, 31 May 2024, by 0.67 %. The stock closed at 22.55 per share. The stock is currently trading at 22.7 per share. Investors should monitor Yes Bank stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live Updates : Yes Bank's stock price remained relatively stable on the last day of trading, opening at 22.73 and closing at 22.74. The stock reached a high of 22.87 and a low of 22.5 during the day. The market capitalization stood at 70,654.84 crore. The 52-week high and low prices were recorded at 32.81 and 14.1 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 15,267,389 shares traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

31 May 2024, 09:34 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank trading at ₹22.7, up 0.67% from yesterday's ₹22.55

Yes Bank Share Price Live Updates: Yes Bank share price is at 22.7 and is still trading between the key support and resistance levels of 22.42 and 22.77 on a daily timeframe. If it crosses the support of 22.42 then we can expect a further bearish movement. On the other hand if the price crosses 22.77 then it will lead to a bullish movement.

31 May 2024, 09:17 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Price Analysis

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The share price of Yes Bank has increased by 0.40% and is currently trading at 22.64. Over the past year, Yes Bank shares have gained 39.20% and are now priced at 22.64. In contrast, the Nifty index has risen by 20.69% to reach 22488.65 over the same one-year period.

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-2.38%
3 Months-9.5%
6 Months16.54%
YTD5.13%
1 Year39.2%
31 May 2024, 08:50 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Key support and resistance levels

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The key support and resistance levels for Yes Bank on the daily timeframe are given below. Please note these support and resistance levels are derived from the classic pivot table.

Resistance LevelsPriceSupport LevelsPrice
Resistance 122.77Support 122.42
Resistance 222.98Support 222.28
Resistance 323.12Support 322.07
31 May 2024, 08:37 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Consensus analysts rating is Sell

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The analyst recommendation trend is shown below with the current rating as Sell.

  • The median price target is 16.75, 25.72% lower than current market price.
  • The lowest target price among analyst estimates is 14.0
  • The highest target price among analyst estimates is 19.0

    • These target price estimates are for the next 1 year.

    RatingsCurrent1 Week Ago1 Month Ago3 Months Ago
    Strong Buy0000
    Buy0000
    Hold3333
    Sell3333
    Strong Sell6666
31 May 2024, 08:20 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank volume yesterday was 117 mn as compared to the 20 day avg of 254250 k

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The trading volume yesterday was 53.85% lower than the 20 day average. Yesterday’s NSE volume was 102 mn & BSE volume was 15 mn.

31 May 2024, 08:04 AM IST Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: Yes Bank closed at ₹22.74 on last trading day & the technical trend suggests Bearish near term outlook

Yes Bank Share Price Today Live: The stock traded in the range of 22.87 & 22.5 yesterday to end at 22.74. The stock's continued downtrend suggests a bearish trend is underway.

