Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 points, Nifty at 9,200; HCL Tech in focus

In a volatile session on Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices closed in the green zone. After rising over 800 points from the day’s low, Sensex settled 0.74% higher at 31,685 points. Nifty on the other hand closed 65 points or 0.71% higher at 9,270.
A rise in beaten down banking stocks helped Indian shares rebound.
07 May 2020, 08:36:22 AM IST
Asian stocks down
Asian stocks slipped Thursday in early deals as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and worsening economic data.
SGX Nifty slipped over 1% suggesting a weak opening for Indian stocks.
Japan's Topix Index dropped 0.5%.
Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6%.
The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%.
Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%.
07 May 2020, 08:36:22 AM IST
Dow ends lower
The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday as declines in financials and defensive groups countered gains in tech shares and as data showed U.S. private employers laid off 20 million workers in April, underscoring the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.
The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.45 points, or 0.91%, to 23,664.64, the S&P 500 lost 20.02 points, or 0.70%, to 2,848.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.27 points, or 0.51%, to 8,854.39.