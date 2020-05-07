Home > Markets > Live Blog > Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 points, Nifty at 9,200; HCL Tech in focus
Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 points, Nifty at 9,200; HCL Tech in focus

1 min read . Updated: 07 May 2020, 09:25 AM IST Devansh Sharma

  • Asian stocks slipped Thursday in early deals as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and worsening economic data
  • The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday as data showed US private employers laid off 20 million workers in April, underscoring the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak

Welcome to the Mint live blog. Track this space for latest stock market updates.

07 May 2020, 09:25:02 AM IST

Market opening

Indian benchmark indices opened in the red zone on Thursday tracking weak global cues. Senxex opened at 31,677.69, marginally lower from its previous close while Nifty opened at 9,234.05.

At 9:23 am, Sensex dropped 179 points or 0.6% at 31,505.89. Nifty retreated 70 points or 0.8% at 9,200.

07 May 2020, 09:11:00 AM IST

HCL Technologies Q4 earnings

HCL Tech Q4 net profit at 3,154 crore, revenue at 18,590 crore.

07 May 2020, 09:05:25 AM IST

Market pre-opening

At 9:01am, Sensex advanced 253 points or 0.8% to 31,939 in the pre-opening session on Thursday. Nifty on the other hand was in the red zone at 9,263 points.

07 May 2020, 08:45:53 AM IST

Stocks to Watch

Maruti Suzuki, SBI, Yes Bank, HUL, Vedanta, HDFC, TCS are among the top stocks that could be in news in today's trading session.

07 May 2020, 08:43:07 AM IST

Markets at close on Wednesday

In a volatile session on Wednesday, Indian benchmark indices closed in the green zone. After rising over 800 points from the day’s low, Sensex settled 0.74% higher at 31,685 points. Nifty on the other hand closed 65 points or 0.71% higher at 9,270.

A rise in beaten down banking stocks helped Indian shares rebound.

07 May 2020, 08:36:22 AM IST

Asian stocks down

Asian stocks slipped Thursday in early deals as investors digested mixed corporate earnings and worsening economic data.

SGX Nifty slipped over 1% suggesting a weak opening for Indian stocks.

Japan's Topix Index dropped 0.5%.

Australia’s S&P/ASX 200 Index fell 0.6%.

The Shanghai Composite fell 0.2%.

Hong Kong’s Hang Seng Index fell 0.5%.

07 May 2020, 08:36:22 AM IST

Dow ends lower

The S&P 500 and the Dow fell on Wednesday as declines in financials and defensive groups countered gains in tech shares and as data showed U.S. private employers laid off 20 million workers in April, underscoring the economic fallout of the coronavirus outbreak.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average fell 218.45 points, or 0.91%, to 23,664.64, the S&P 500 lost 20.02 points, or 0.70%, to 2,848.42 and the Nasdaq Composite added 45.27 points, or 0.51%, to 8,854.39.

