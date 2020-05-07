Market LIVE: Sensex drops 200 points, Nifty at 9,200; HCL Tech in focus

Market opening

Indian benchmark indices opened in the red zone on Thursday tracking weak global cues. Senxex opened at 31,677.69, marginally lower from its previous close while Nifty opened at 9,234.05.

At 9:23 am, Sensex dropped 179 points or 0.6% at 31,505.89. Nifty retreated 70 points or 0.8% at 9,200.