ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES Share Price Live blog for 09 Oct 2023

1 min read . 09:40 AM IST Trade
ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES stock price went up today, 09 Oct 2023, by 0.37 %. The stock closed at 217.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 218.2 per share. Investors should monitor ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES

Zaggle Prepaid Ocean Services had a positive trading day, with the stock opening at 210 and closing at 217.4. The stock reached a high of 218 and a low of 210 during the day. The company's market capitalization currently stands at 0.0 cr. The 52-week high for the stock is 222.3, while the 52-week low is 155.6. The BSE volume for the stock was 28,957 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

09 Oct 2023, 09:40 AM IST ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES share price Live :ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES closed at ₹217.4 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for ZAGGLE PREPAID OCEAN SERVICES, the volume of shares traded was 29,180. The closing price for the stock was 217.4.

