Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises' Stocks Plummet in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
4 min read . 11:58 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 07 Nov 2023, by -2.66 %. The stock closed at 268.4 per share. The stock is currently trading at 261.25 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

On the last day, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 269.9 and closed at 268.4. The stock's high for the day was 269.9 and its low was 261.5. The market capitalization of the company is 25,400.84 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 290.5 and the 52-week low is 172.25. The BSE volume for the day was 145,231 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

07 Nov 2023, 11:58 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹261.25, down -2.66% from yesterday's ₹268.4

The current data for Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the price is 261.25. There has been a percent change of -2.66 and a net change of -7.15. This means that the stock price has decreased by 2.66% and the value has decreased by 7.15.

07 Nov 2023, 11:30 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises November futures opened at 268.0 as against previous close of 269.2

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 263.4. The bid price is 264.0 with a bid quantity of 6000, while the offer price is 264.15 with an offer quantity of 3000. The stock has a high open interest of 92094000, indicating strong investor interest.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

07 Nov 2023, 11:24 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock reached a low of 261.5 and a high of 269.9 for the day.

07 Nov 2023, 11:00 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹268.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Zee Entertainment Enterprises recorded a trading volume of 145,231 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the company's stock stood at 268.4.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.