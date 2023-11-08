Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises sees positive trading day

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹269.9 and closed at ₹268.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹269.9 and a low of ₹260 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,203.93 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹290.5 and ₹172.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,458,223 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers Name Latest Price Change % Change 52W High 52W Low Mkt. Cap Zee Entertainment Enterprises 262.35 0.1 0.04 290.5 172.25 25199.13 Sun TV Network 657.2 4.9 0.75 666.05 394.0 25899.24 Network 18 Media & Investments 72.27 1.46 2.06 82.44 48.35 7566.3 TV18 Broadcast 43.3 0.64 1.5 51.65 27.35 7423.18 Hathway Cable & Datacom 19.06 0.1 0.53 22.29 12.21 3373.82

Zee Entertainment Enterprises November futures opened at 265.0 as against previous close of 263.9 Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 262.85. The bid price is 263.6, while the offer price is 263.85. The stock has an offer quantity of 6000 and a bid quantity of 3000. The open interest for the stock is 92379000.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week 1.23% 3 Months 11.62% 6 Months 38.51% YTD 9.31% 1 Year -0.76%

