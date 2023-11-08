comScore
Business News/ Markets / Live Blog/  Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises sees positive trading day
LIVE UPDATES

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises sees positive trading day

4 min read . Updated: 08 Nov 2023, 10:40 AM IST
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 08 Nov 2023, by 0.04 %. The stock closed at 262.25 per share. The stock is currently trading at 262.35 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment EnterprisesPremium
Zee Entertainment Enterprises

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at 269.9 and closed at 268.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of 269.9 and a low of 260 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is 25,203.93 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are 290.5 and 172.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,458,223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

08 Nov 2023, 10:40:46 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Stock Peers

NameLatest PriceChange% Change52W High52W LowMkt. Cap
Zee Entertainment Enterprises262.350.10.04290.5172.2525199.13
Sun TV Network657.24.90.75666.05394.025899.24
Network 18 Media & Investments72.271.462.0682.4448.357566.3
TV18 Broadcast43.30.641.551.6527.357423.18
Hathway Cable & Datacom19.060.10.5322.2912.213373.82
08 Nov 2023, 10:29:36 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹262.35, up 0.04% from yesterday's ₹262.25

The current data for Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the price is 262.35. There has been a 0.04% percent change in the stock, resulting in a net change of 0.1.

08 Nov 2023, 10:22:17 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range

The current day's high for Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock is 266.5 and the low is 262.

08 Nov 2023, 10:02:50 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises November futures opened at 265.0 as against previous close of 263.9

Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 262.85. The bid price is 263.6, while the offer price is 263.85. The stock has an offer quantity of 6000 and a bid quantity of 3000. The open interest for the stock is 92379000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

08 Nov 2023, 09:55:21 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

08 Nov 2023, 09:40:08 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹263.6, up 0.51% from yesterday's ₹262.25

The current stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is 263.6. There has been a 0.51% increase in the stock price, resulting in a net change of 1.35.

08 Nov 2023, 09:34:23 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week1.23%
3 Months11.62%
6 Months38.51%
YTD9.31%
1 Year-0.76%
08 Nov 2023, 09:14:58 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹265.45, up 1.22% from yesterday's ₹262.25

The current stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is 265.45, which represents a 1.22% increase from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is 3.2, indicating a positive movement in the stock.

08 Nov 2023, 08:00:07 AM IST

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹268.4 on last trading day

On the last day, Zee Entertainment Enterprises had a trading volume of 1,458,223 shares on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE). The closing price of the stock was 268.4.

