Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises sees positive trading day

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹269.9 and closed at ₹268.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹269.9 and a low of ₹260 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,203.93 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹290.5 and ₹172.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,458,223 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.