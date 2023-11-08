Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises sees positive trading day

Zee Entertainment Enterprises' stock opened at ₹269.9 and closed at ₹268.4 on the last trading day. The stock reached a high of ₹269.9 and a low of ₹260 during the day. The market capitalization of the company is ₹25,203.93 crore. The 52-week high and low of the stock are ₹290.5 and ₹172.25 respectively. The BSE volume for the day was 1,458,223 shares.
|Name
|Latest Price
|Change
|% Change
|52W High
|52W Low
|Mkt. Cap
|Zee Entertainment Enterprises
|262.35
|0.1
|0.04
|290.5
|172.25
|25199.13
|Sun TV Network
|657.2
|4.9
|0.75
|666.05
|394.0
|25899.24
|Network 18 Media & Investments
|72.27
|1.46
|2.06
|82.44
|48.35
|7566.3
|TV18 Broadcast
|43.3
|0.64
|1.5
|51.65
|27.35
|7423.18
|Hathway Cable & Datacom
|19.06
|0.1
|0.53
|22.29
|12.21
|3373.82
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|1.23%
|3 Months
|11.62%
|6 Months
|38.51%
|YTD
|9.31%
|1 Year
|-0.76%
