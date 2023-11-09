Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises sees stock decline in trading

Zee Entertainment Enterprises had an open price of ₹265.45 and a close price of ₹262.25 on the last day. The stock reached a high of ₹266.5 and a low of ₹258.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,954.2 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹290.5 and the 52-week low is ₹172.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 226,083 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-2.99%
|3 Months
|8.89%
|6 Months
|34.73%
|YTD
|8.19%
|1 Year
|-1.78%
The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently at ₹259.8. There has been a decrease of 0.93% in the stock price, resulting in a net change of -2.45.
On the last day of trading for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 226,083. The closing price for the stock was ₹262.25.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!