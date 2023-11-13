Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹253.7 and closed at ₹248.9. The stock had a high of ₹253.7 and a low of ₹249.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹24,190.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹290.5 and the 52-week low is ₹172.25. On the BSE, 60,499 shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises were traded.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a leading media and entertainment company, is currently trading at a spot price of 251.75. The bid price stands at 252.0, with an offer price of 252.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 3000 and a bid quantity of 6000. The open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises is 101,481,000.
Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes
The current data of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is ₹253. There has been a 0.42 percent change, with a net change of 1.05.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-9.57%
|3 Months
|-7.51%
|6 Months
|33.7%
|YTD
|3.71%
|1 Year
|-4.87%
The current data of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹250.55 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.56% and the net change is a decrease of 1.4.
On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises had a volume of 60,499 shares and closed at a price of ₹248.9.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!