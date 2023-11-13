Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Soars in Trading Today

On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹253.7 and closed at ₹248.9. The stock had a high of ₹253.7 and a low of ₹249.6. The company's market capitalization is ₹24,190.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹290.5 and the 52-week low is ₹172.25. On the BSE, 60,499 shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.