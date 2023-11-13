Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises Soars in Trading Today

LIVE UPDATES
3 min read . 10:00 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went up today, 13 Nov 2023, by 0.42 %. The stock closed at 251.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 253 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 253.7 and closed at 248.9. The stock had a high of 253.7 and a low of 249.6. The company's market capitalization is 24,190.59 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 290.5 and the 52-week low is 172.25. On the BSE, 60,499 shares of Zee Entertainment Enterprises were traded.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

13 Nov 2023, 10:00 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises November futures opened at 251.95 as against previous close of 249.25

Zee Entertainment Enterprises, a leading media and entertainment company, is currently trading at a spot price of 251.75. The bid price stands at 252.0, with an offer price of 252.45. The stock has an offer quantity of 3000 and a bid quantity of 6000. The open interest for Zee Entertainment Enterprises is 101,481,000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

13 Nov 2023, 09:58 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates

13 Nov 2023, 09:52 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹253, up 0.42% from yesterday's ₹251.95

The current data of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the stock price is 253. There has been a 0.42 percent change, with a net change of 1.05.

13 Nov 2023, 09:41 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-9.57%
3 Months-7.51%
6 Months33.7%
YTD3.71%
1 Year-4.87%
13 Nov 2023, 09:15 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹250.55, down -0.56% from yesterday's ₹251.95

The current data of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the price is 250.55 with a percent change of -0.56 and a net change of -1.4. This indicates that the stock has decreased in value by 0.56% and the net change is a decrease of 1.4.

13 Nov 2023, 08:04 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹248.9 on last trading day

On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises had a volume of 60,499 shares and closed at a price of 248.9.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.