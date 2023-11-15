Hello User
Zee Entertainment Enterprises Share Price Live blog for 15 Nov 2023

LIVE UPDATES
1 min read . 08:10 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 15 Nov 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 251.95 per share. The stock is currently trading at 251.8 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

On the last day of trading, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at 250.25 and closed at 251.95. The stock had a high of 254.4 and a low of 249.5. The market capitalization of the company is 24,185.79 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 290.5 and the 52-week low is 172.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 208,824 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

15 Nov 2023, 08:10 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹251.95 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 208,824. The closing price for the day was 251.95.

