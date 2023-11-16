Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stocks plummet in trading today

On the last day of trading, the open price for Zee Entertainment Enterprises was ₹254.75 and the close price was ₹251.8. The stock had a high of ₹254.75 and a low of ₹247.5. The market capitalization of the company is ₹23,830.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹290.5 and the 52-week low is ₹172.25. The BSE volume for the day was 215,902 shares.
Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.
|Time Period
|Price Analysis
|1 Week
|-4.43%
|3 Months
|-10.26%
|6 Months
|32.66%
|YTD
|3.4%
|1 Year
|-4.59%
The current price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock is ₹247.95, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.
On the last day of trading for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 215,902. The closing price for the stock was ₹251.8.
Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!