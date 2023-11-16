Hello User
Sign in
Hello
Sign Out
My Account My Account
Data Insights
Top Sections
Premium Offerings
Tools and Calculators
MultiMedia Collections
More From Mint
Explore Mint
Copyright © HT Digital Streams Limited
All Rights Reserved.
e-paper Subscribe

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stocks plummet in trading today

LIVE UPDATES
2 min read . 09:33 AM IST Trade
Livemint

Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price went down today, 16 Nov 2023, by -0.06 %. The stock closed at 248.1 per share. The stock is currently trading at 247.95 per share. Investors should monitor Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock price closely in the coming days and weeks to see how it reacts to the news.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises

On the last day of trading, the open price for Zee Entertainment Enterprises was 254.75 and the close price was 251.8. The stock had a high of 254.75 and a low of 247.5. The market capitalization of the company is 23,830.49 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is 290.5 and the 52-week low is 172.25. The BSE volume for the day was 215,902 shares.

Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

16 Nov 2023, 09:33 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis

Time PeriodPrice Analysis
1 Week-4.43%
3 Months-10.26%
6 Months32.66%
YTD3.4%
1 Year-4.59%
16 Nov 2023, 09:20 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹247.95, down -0.06% from yesterday's ₹248.1

The current price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock is 247.95, with a percent change of -0.06 and a net change of -0.15. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

16 Nov 2023, 08:20 AM IST Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹251.8 on last trading day

On the last day of trading for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the Bombay Stock Exchange (BSE), the volume of shares traded was 215,902. The closing price for the stock was 251.8.

Download the App to get 14 days of unlimited access to Mint Premium absolutely free!

OPEN IN APP
Get the latest financial, economic and market news, instantly.