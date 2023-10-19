Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today Live Updates : Zee Entertainment Enterprises stocks slide on bearish trading day

On the last day, Zee Entertainment Enterprises opened at ₹259.05 and closed at ₹255.55. The stock had a high of ₹263.45 and a low of ₹256. The market capitalization of the company is ₹24,666.04 crore. The 52-week high for the stock is ₹290.5, while the 52-week low is ₹172.25. The BSE volume for the stock was 536,341 shares. Disclaimer: This is an AI-generated live blog and has not been edited by LiveMint staff.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price NSE Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹255.85, down -0.35% from yesterday's ₹256.75 The current data of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹255.85. There has been a percent change of -0.35, indicating a slight decrease in the stock's value. The net change is -0.9, suggesting a small decrease in the stock's price. Overall, the stock seems to be experiencing a slight decline in value.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Today's Price range Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock had a low price of ₹254.2 and a high price of ₹257.5 for the current day.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises Live Updates ZEE ENTERTAINMENT ENTERPRISES More Information

Zee Entertainment Enterprises October futures opened at 256.3 as against previous close of 257.45 Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently trading at a spot price of 255.65. The bid price and offer price are also 255.65 and 255.95 respectively. The offer quantity is 3000 and the bid quantity is 6000. The open interest is 84321000.

Disclaimer : The futures data is at a delay of 15 minutes

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price update :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹256.4, down -0.14% from yesterday's ₹256.75 The current data of Zee Entertainment Enterprises stock shows that the price is ₹256.4. There has been a percent change of -0.14 and a net change of -0.35. This indicates a slight decrease in the stock price.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price live: Price Analysis Time Period Price Analysis 1 Week -1.12% 3 Months 17.16% 6 Months 29.64% YTD 6.96% 1 Year -5.17%

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Today :Zee Entertainment Enterprises trading at ₹255.75, down -0.39% from yesterday's ₹256.75 The stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises is currently ₹255.75, which represents a decrease of 0.39% from the previous trading day. The net change in the stock price is -1. This data suggests that the stock price of Zee Entertainment Enterprises has experienced a slight decrease in value.

Zee Entertainment Enterprises share price Live :Zee Entertainment Enterprises closed at ₹255.55 on last trading day On the last day of trading for Zee Entertainment Enterprises on the BSE, the volume of shares traded was 536,341. The closing price for the stock was ₹255.55.